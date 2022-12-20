New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has been reduced by 77 per cent and deaths of civilians and security forces have been reduced by 85 per cent, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday in Parliament.

Member of Parliament Deepak Adhikari has asked questions in Loksabha whether the Maoist activity has increased in the country and if so, the details thereof and the States in which such activity is increasing, State-wise.

Also Read | Twist in Tale: Telangana Girl Marries Boyfriend Who ‘Kidnapped’ Her in Rajanna Sircilla; Couple Release Video and Photos of Their Wedding.

Responding to his question, Minister of State in the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai, said that to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE) menace holistically, the Government of India (GoI) approved the 'National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE' in 2015.

"This policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities, etc. Steadfast implementation of this policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence in LWE-affected areas. Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 per cent from a high of 2213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021. Similarly, resultant deaths (Civilians + Security Forces) have reduced by 85 per cent from a high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021," he said.

Also Read | Delhi LG V K Saxena Directs Chief Secretary To Recover Rs 97 Crore From AAP for 'Political Advertisements'.

He further replied that the Geographical spread of violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 Police Stations of 46 districts reported LWE-related violence in 2021 as compared to a high of 465 Police Stations in 96 districts in 2010.

"Decline in the geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme. SRE districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021. The number of districts contributing approximately 90 per cent of the LWE violence, categorised as Most LWE Affected Districts, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021," he said.

On being asked about the details of the number of security personnel killed by the Maoists during the last three years; and the details of urban Naxal in custody for unlawful activities as of date.

Rai replied that in 2019, 52 security personnel were killed, in the year 2020, 43 were killed, in 2021, 50 were killed and in the year 2022 till November 30, only 15 security personnel were killed in LWE areas.

"The government of India's National Policy and Action Plan addresses Left Wing Extremism in all its manifestations, including urban activities. Law and Order is a state subject, custody details of Left Wing Extremists involved in LWE activities including urban areas are not maintained centrally," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)