Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is committed to the sustainable development of Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said the double-engine government is working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

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"Government of the People 4 Unparalleled Years Fulfilling the dreams of the state agitators, in line with the hopes and aspirations of over 1.25 crore residents of the province, our government, under the inspiration and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working towards building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. With better coordination between economy and ecology, we are committed to the sustainable development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the welfare of its residents, guided by the mantra of 'Development as well as Heritage'," he said.

Dhami participated in the programme titled "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar - Four Years of Excellence, Uttarakhand Moving Forward on the Path of Continuous Progress", held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun to mark the completion of four years of his government.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhami began his speech by paying tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day, remembering their sacrifice and contribution to the nation.

The CM credited PM Modi's leadership for creating a new work culture and removing middlemen from governance. "Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modiji today, a new work culture has been developed. Efforts are underway to eliminate middlemen and brokers from the system," he said.

He targeted the Congress and said strict action is now taken in corruption cases.

"During the Congress era, the entire state was gripped by corruption. At that time, there were scams like Patwari and Sub-Inspector recruitment, the Dennis scam, the NH scam, and the Kedarnath disaster relief material scam. In the name of catching the corrupt, there was mere tokenism; action was not taken...but now if anyone indulges in corruption, they are sent straight to jail."

Claiming four years of integrated development across the state, he contrasted it with the previous government.

He said 74 projects worth more than Rs 401 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid to ensure the comprehensive development of Dehradun.

"We do not consider power as our birthright, but as a means of public service. Earlier, due to paper leaks, the dreams of talented sons and daughters would get shattered, but to stop this, we have implemented a strict anti-cheating law, the result of which is that more than 30,000 youth have got jobs," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)