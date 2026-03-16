New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said that the government is making all efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

He said opposition parties, who have been slamming the government, should give positive suggestions and join hands with the administration in providing relief to people.

Also Read | Bengaluru Dowry Case: Husband Arrested After 24-Year-Old Wife Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder and Dowry Harassment.

The minister said there is no critical issue of LPG. "We are also finding alternative means. Why is the opposition not thinking about enthusing whichever party has the upper hand in such states? They should talk to the contingent who is looking after the food care of the people. They can propose alternative methods...We are trying to overcome that criticality in the situation due to a West Asian issue. You know how the Hormuz is favouring us. Let us wait to see fruitful results," Suresh Gopi told reporters.

The government has said that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent.

Also Read | Iran Demands Release of 3 Seized Tankers in February in Exchange for Safe Passage of Indian Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz.

Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, officials said.

They said state Governments undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

LPG Carrier Shivalik has reached India today and Nanda Devi is expected to reach tomorrow morning.

Officials said that around 2,20,000 passengers returned from the West Asia and Gulf region to India since February 28. The Embassy of India in Tehran remains fully operational. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)