Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging to order an investigation into the alleged attack on IFB Agro Industries Ltd's distillery in North 24 Parganas in June this year.

Following disclosure of IFB Agro Industries Ltd on June 26, 2020, under Regulation 30(4) to the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to National Stock Exchange (NSE) apart from being alarmingly an eye-opener, indicates the state of lawlessness in our State, the Governor wrote in his letter.

"Taking note of this highly disturbing development, that surely cannot augur well for investmet in the State. I was contrained to seek an exhaustive update from ACS Finance and ACS Home. Unfortunately, both these senioer officials failed to discharge their obligations. Now on December 22, 2020, IFB has made the legally compulsive disclosure as regards worrisome state of affairs to National Stock Exchange," Dhankhar stated.

It is a matter of serious concern that till date none has been brought to book with respect to the criminal incident of June 25, 2020 when 150 armed goons vandalised the factory and led to its closure at gunpoint, he added.

"I would urge you to have the entire matter thoroughly investigated, accordingly be fixed on the public servants for their acts of omission and commission, culprits of 25 June, 2020, shameful incident that led to the vandalising of the Distillery, and its closure at gunpoint be brought to book and the serious allegations as regards 'certain excise officials making illegal demands' must be thoroughly investigated," Dhankhar wrote. (ANI)

