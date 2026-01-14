New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): "Government is committed to providing quality healthcare to every citizen of the country, especially those living in remote and island territories," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he virtually addressed, a nearly week-long Joint Services Multi-Speciality Camp organised by the Indian Navy at the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep on Tuesday, the first time in the islands.

He described the initiative as a shining example of the Indian Navy's significant role in nation-building and humanitarian assistance beyond maritime security, adding that through the camp, the Tri-Services team of the Armed Forces Medical Services has brought advanced diagnostic facilities and specialist care directly to the people's doorsteps, including services such as planned surgeries and cataract operations.

Also Read | Mine Collapse in West Bengal: 3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured During Coal Theft Incident in Asansol, Rescue Operations Underway.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Minister noted that a comprehensive screening, early diagnosis, timely medical advice, medical interventions, and free distribution of medicines would contribute to long-term health benefits for the island community.

"We're working with the resolve of a Swasth Bharat. We have not only promoted physical infrastructure in the health sector but have also taken care of the people's well-being through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he added.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused's Mobile to Call Police.

Formally inaugurating the camp, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted that the initiative is unique in three ways - 'synergy', with the camp representing a truly joint endeavour with professionals from all three Services and local administration; 'scope', considering the range of medical specialists from cardiology, ophthalmology, cataract surgery, nephrology, neurology, gastroenterology, dermatology and endocrinology; and 'scale', with the sheer numbers of medical professionals and support personnel deployed for this camp.

He emphasised that such joint initiatives strengthen inter-service synergy and civil-military cooperation while meaningfully contributing to citizens' welfare.

Following the inaugural ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with the patients and handed over spectacles, eye drops, and medicines to the beneficiaries of the cataract surgery.

As envisioned by the Defence Minister, the Indian Navy is conducting multi-speciality camps across five islands - Amini, Androth, Agatti, Kavaratti, and Minicoy - to provide comprehensive medical care to residents, ensuring maximum outreach and accessibility. A dedicated ophthalmology team has been deployed at Kavaratti to undertake cataract surgeries for eligible patients.

As part of the camp, 29 Medical Officers, two Nursing Officers, and 42 Paramedical personnel from the Armed Forces from establishments across the country have been deployed. Lakshadweep has an established government healthcare system comprising district hospitals, community health centres, and primary health facilities.

To complement these services, medical equipment, stores, and medicines have been augmented, enabling access to specialist and super-specialist care at respective healthcare facilities. Dedicated surgical teams have also been deployed at Agatti and Minicoy to manage operative and procedural requirements.

Nearly 50 sight-restoring surgeries in just two days are a major highlight of the camp, delivering world-class ophthalmic care to island residents by specialists from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), with many more to follow in the next few days.

For instance, Kuni Koya, 65, a local resident of Amini, suffered from hypermature cataract that had led him to near blindness. His successful surgery aligns with the camp's core mission, ensuring that residents of India's smallest Union Territory are never left in the dark.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the camp has placed strong emphasis on holistic well-being, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that good health is not merely freedom from disease but the assurance of overall wellness and welfare for all.

Citizens were counselled on preventive healthcare, lifestyle modification, mental well-being, and nutrition. Dietary guidance highlighting the benefits of millets, as part of India's traditional and sustainable food systems, along with yoga and wellness practices, was provided to promote long-term health benefits.

The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister's vision to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for every citizen, including those in the country's most remote regions. Reflecting the spirit of flagship national initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the camp underscores the country's global health philosophy of 'One Earth, One Health', by integrating curative care with preventive and promotive health services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)