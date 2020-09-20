New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the passage of the "two landmark" farm bills in the Rajya Sabha has "cemented the strong foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Agriculture'.

Amid the ongoing protests from the Opposition and farmers in several parts of the country, the Rajya Sabha today passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of these bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

"With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Agriculture'. This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh tweeted.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and leadership to "unleash the true potential of India's agriculture".

"The passage of both the bills in Parliament is indeed a landmark day for Indian Agriculture. I am thankful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for his vision to unleash the true potential of India's agriculture," he added.

The Defence Minister further applauded Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for "explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament."

Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to hold a nationwide agitation against the Centre accusing it of supporting corporates. A meeting in this regard has been called by the party on September 21.Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi have accused the Modi government of helping industrialists through these bills. On the other hand, the government has defended the farm bills, saying these have been brought to benefit farmers. (ANI)

