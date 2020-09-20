New Delhi, September 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday again sought to assure the opposition on minimum support price (MSP) and to allay the fears of farmers after the two agriculture Bills were passed by Parliament with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

"I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue," Modi tweeted.

"We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations." Agricultural Reform Bills: Rajya Sabha Passes 2 Farm Bills Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders And Farmers.

मैं पहले भी कहा चुका हूं और एक बार फिर कहता हूं: MSP की व्यवस्था जारी रहेगी। सरकारी खरीद जारी रहेगी। हम यहां अपने किसानों की सेवा के लिए हैं। हम अन्नदाताओं की सहायता के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे और उनकी आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए बेहतर जीवन सुनिश्चित करेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the upper house, as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.

After the Bills were passed, many opposition parties protested inside the Parliament. The Lok Sabha has already passed these bills.

