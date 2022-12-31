Patna (Bihar) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the government has been keeping a close watch on the incident ever since the hooch tragedy broke out in the state.

"The government is keeping a close watch. We have been investigating this case right after the incident took place. I ordered officials to probe into the matter as soon as the tragedy broke out," Nitish Kumar said addressing the media persons in Bihar after the arrest of the key accused in Chhapra spurious liquor case.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire Video: 12 Shops Gutted in Blaze As LPG Cylinder Explodes in Newtown Area; No Casualty.

Over 70 people were killed due to the consumption of spurious liquor at a local joint in the Saran district of Bihar's Chhapra.

It is pertinent to mention that the sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar led government in April 2016, reiterating which, Nitish Kumar said: "Majority of the people are in favour of liquor ban. I have ordered to take strict actions against the persons accused in the hooch tragedy and have also directed to nab only the ones who are actually guilty."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Severed Body of Man Found on Railway Track in Amethi.

The Bihar hooch tragedy accused Ram Babu Mahto has been arrested by the Delhi Police from from Dwarka after they received information of him being hiding in the national capital.

According to the Special Commissioner of Polcie (CP) Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav, they contacted the Bihar Police and established that Mahto was one of the most wanted in 2022 case Bihar Excise Act- 2016 under the Police Sttaion limits of Mashrak in Bihar's Saran.

"Accused Ram Babu Mahto belongs to a farming family having four brothers and two sisters. He was born in Bihar and has studied upto 8th class only. His family is not in good financial condition as claimed by him . However owing to the prohibition in the state of Bihar, he sensed an opportunity to make quick and easy money and got indulged in manufacturing and selling of spurious Liquor," the police said in its statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)