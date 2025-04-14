Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stated that the BJP-led state government is open to unconditional dialogue with Naxals. He also urged them to opt for rehabilitation and to reintegrate into mainstream society.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of Home Ministry in the state, emphasised that Naxalites lack specific demands, instead aim to form a government through violent means, at gunpoint in Chhattisgarh.

"Protests occur all over the world and in countries on certain demands, and the government fulfils them if they come under Constitutional limitations. There is nothing in it. PM Modi had also made a farmers' law which was good for them, but the government repealed it because farmers wanted to do it so. But in Chhattisgarh, what are the demands of Naxalism? What do they want?" Sharma questioned.

He went on: "They haven't ever given any demand form or letter to the government. They just want to form their government at gunpoint and end democracy. They want Maoism here, similar to what China had. This is not possible. This is the reason why it is taking time to end Naxalism here. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took resolutions to end insurgency in the northeastern states. Our party had a resolution of abrogating Article 370, and we did it wonderfully in 2019. Previously, there were also bomb attacks in the country, but now, it doesn't happen. There was a time when terrorists were fed with Biryani. But now, the Modi government won't let this happen."

The Chhattisgarh Deputy CM said that the government is committed to bringing development and infrastructure to Bastar, addressing the lack of basic facilities such as water, roads, electricity, and connectivity.

"The people of Bastar want Naxalism to end. There are thousands who, at the age of 30, have not seen TV in their lives. This is also a part of India," he said.

"The areas did not have electricity, phone connection, schools or hospitals. These situations cannot be tolerated," he added.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai's government's determination is to make development "Ganga" reach there. Government wants a discussion and wants them to join mainstream, he expressed.

Sharma mentioned that the government is willing to rehabilitate Naxalites who want to join the mainstream and has a surrender policy in place.

"Many times, various states and governments tried to negotiate and formed committees, but all failed. If they (Naxals) want to negotiate, they can; if they want to send an associate for talks, the government will take full responsibility for their safety," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to eradicate Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026, with significant progress already made in the fight against Naxalism.

There has been 81 per cent reduction in Naxal violence in the last 14 years, since the 2010 menace touched its peak with a maximum of 1,936 such incidents, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha earlier. (ANI)

