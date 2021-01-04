New Delhi, January 4: With the eighth-round of meeting between farmers' unions and the Central government scheduled to take place today, the 'clause by clause' discussion on three farm laws is expected to take place between the two if farmers remain adamant on their demand to repeal the laws.

Sources in the government said that with two demands of farmers' unions -- Repeal of the three farm laws and legalisation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) -- left unresolved, the Centre is likely to discuss farm laws clause by clause as it did initially before the MSP issue. The exercise was done by the government earlier to understand the objections of farmers against the laws. PM Narendra Modi Will Not Let Farmers' Interests to Be Hurt, Says Rajnath Singh.

"While the government is ready to work with farmers on the issue of MSP, it needs to ask farmers about their demand for the repeal of three farm laws. MSP will be relevant only when the government can discuss laws with farmers and convince them of these being in their well-being," stated the source.

Sources in the know of the matter also informed that the unions too have differences on the priority of these demands.

"There are few who believe if MSP is legalised, laws can be discussed. However, there are also those who only talk of the repeal of these laws," stated the source. It is also informed that the government is willing to work on MSP only when unions give up the demand for the repeal of these laws.

With the government acceding to the demands of farmers in the previous meeting on excluding penalties of stubble burning ordinance and Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, there are two demands left to be discussed to resolve the issue of farmers agitation.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

