New Delhi, Dec 23: Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that PM Narendra Modi drew inspiration from the late leader and would not let interests of farmers to be hurt.

"I remember and salute Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, former Prime Minister and a pioneer among the most respected farmer leaders of the country, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Saheb continued to voice the problems of farmers during his lifetime and worked for their welfare. The country will always remember his contribution," Rajnath said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Kisan Diwas 2020: Farmers Urge People to Skip One Meal, Pay Homage to Former PM Charan Singh.

He said that Chaudhary Charan Singh wanted an increase in the income of farmers, remunerative prices for their crops and protection of their honour. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew inspiration from him and took several steps for the welfare of farmers. He will not let their interests get hurt."

"Today, on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas', I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their protest soon," he added.

The farmers have been sitting on protest for the last 28 days at several interstate borders of Delhi to demand the repeal of the three new farm laws. Several rounds of talks between the Union government and farmer unions have remained inconclusive.

The Agriculture Ministry has invited protesting farmers for the sixth round of talk though the date would be decided by the representatives of the farmers.

