New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Centre has proposed amendments to rules to ensure greater transparency in the decision-making process of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) responsible for approving and regulating genetically modified (GM) organisms, crops, and products in India.

According to a notification issued on December 31, members of the GEAC will now be required to disclose any personal or professional interests that may affect their judgment.

They will also be required to abstain from participating in discussions or decisions if they have a direct or indirect link to the matter being considered.

To implement these measures, experts will need to submit written declarations outlining any "conflict of interest" when they join the committee.

They must also update these declarations whenever new circumstances arise. If there is uncertainty about whether a conflict exists, the committee chairman will make the final decision, according to the notification.

The 1989 rules regulate the manufacture, use, import, export, and storage of hazardous micro-organisms and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These rules were introduced to safeguard the environment and human health.

The notification is open for public objection and suggestions for 60 days.

The Supreme Court had highlighted the need for stricter oversight in its split verdict delivered in July last year on petitions challenging the government's approval of GM mustard.

One of the two judges, Justice BV Nagarathna, invalidated the approval, citing procedural flaws and concerns about "conflict of interest".

