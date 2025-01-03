New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Savitribai Phule, a pioneer in the field of education and social reform, on her birth anniversary on Friday and remarked that 'Bharatbhumi' has always been proud of its exceptional daughters. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi highlighted her significant contributions to women's empowerment and education.

In his post, he wrote: "Tributes to Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women's empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people."

Tributes to Savitribai Phule Ji on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women’s empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform. Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people. pic.twitter.com/8JbBZCjBvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2025

In a video shared on X, PM Modi elaborated on Savitribai Phule's visionary work, emphasising her enduring legacy: "Whenever the name of Savitribai Phule Ji is mentioned, her unparalleled contributions to education and social reform come to mind. She strongly advocated for the education of women and the deprived, fearlessly opposing regressive beliefs and practices. Along with Mahatma Phule Ji, she established schools for girls, paving the way for societal progress."

Speaking about Savitribai Phule's poems, PM Modi stated, "Her written poems served as a source of motivation and self-confidence. She also urged people to help one another during times of need."

"Bharatbhumi has always been proud of its exceptional daughters, and Savitribai Phule's contributions and principles will continue to inspire generations to advance the power of women," he added. PM Modi concluded by calling for collective efforts to uphold Phule's vision, wishing for a society where education empowers every individual and women lead with dignity and strength.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Savitribai Phule’s contributions to women’s education and social equality. He wrote: "Whenever we talk about women's education and social equality in the country, the name of Savitribai Phule is taken with pride. She not only made women aware of their rights but also made education a powerful tool for social reform. By eradicating anti-women practices, she redefined the dignity of women. I pay my respects to the great social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary."

Similarly, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Savitribai Phule for her groundbreaking efforts in advancing women's education and championing the rights of the oppressed. In his post on X, he quoted Phule and highlighted her enduring legacy: "Study to live with self-respect, school is the true jewel of a human being." ... Savitribai Phule. Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Kranti Jyoti, great educationist and poet, the first female teacher of the country and our source of inspiration, Savitribai Phule Ji. She opened the doors to women's education and fought vigorously for the rights of the deprived, Dalit, oppressed, and exploited sections of society, making an unprecedented contribution to social justice."

Savitribai Phule, a towering figure in India’s reform movement, was the first female teacher in the country and a relentless advocate for equality and education. Her legacy continues to inspire generations to champion the causes of education, social justice, and empowerment.

