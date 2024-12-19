Agartala (Tripura) [Assam], December 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned Rs 202 crore for infrastructure development of the Agartala Government Dental College and informed that the government plans to create additional posts in the Dental College.

CM Saha said this while addressing the second Foundation Day celebration of the Agartala Government Dental College at Town Hall.

"We never imagined having a dental college, not even in other states of the North East. Opening a dental college has always been my dream. During earlier regimes, we raised this issue many times, but the then government never agreed. Eventually, I decided to establish it in the old building of IGM Hospital, and within nine months, we inaugurated the college. It is a 50-seat Dental College. I personally oversee the activities of the dental college. Under the PM-DeVINE scheme, Rs 202 crore has been sanctioned for developing infrastructure for the Dental College, and the tender has already been floated," he said.

CM Saha added that he has directed officials and engineers to coordinate with him and other departments for proper planning.

"Our government is committed to improving healthcare facilities in the state. We have already performed two kidney transplants free of cost and are planning liver and bone marrow transplants. Whenever I visit other hospitals, including AIIMS, I find people from Tripura serving as professors, assistant professors, or working abroad. We are also strengthening district hospitals to ease the pressure on the state hospital. A Cardiac Care Centre has been opened in Ambassa, Dhalai District. "We are continuously working to enhance healthcare facilities and plan to open a homeopathy college. An Ayurvedic College will also be established. Additionally, we will create more vacancies in the Dental College," he added. (ANI)

