Mumbai, January 7: Kabindra Purkayastha, a foundational figure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam and a former Union Minister, passed away today, January 7, in Silchar. He was 94. Known as the "Patriarch of the BJP in Assam", Purkayastha played a pivotal role in establishing the party's footprint in the Northeast during an era when the region was considered a political stronghold for other parties.

Who Was Kabindra Purkayastha?

His passing marks the end of an era for the saffron party in the Barak Valley, where he remained a towering influence for over four decades. Born on December 15, 1931, in Kamarkhal (then in Sylhet district of undivided India), Kabindra Purkayastha's political journey began with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1951. He was among the founding members of the BJP when it was formed in 1980. Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Major Cash Incentives for Students and Women Ahead of Polls.

Purkayastha first rose to national prominence in 1991 when he was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha from the Silchar constituency. He repeated this success in 1998 and served as the Minister of State for Communications in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1998 to 1999. He later returned to the Lok Sabha in 2009 after defeating heavyweight rivals.

Kabindra Purkayastha Played a Vital Role in Strengthening the BJP Across the State

Pained by the passing of former MP and Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha Ji. His commitment to serving society and contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered. He played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state. My thoughts are with his…
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2026

Kabindra Purkayastha's Passing Away Leaves a Void Which Can Never Be Filled

Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran leader, former Union Minister and an inspiration for us all, Shriman Kabindra Purkayastha. A prolific intellectual, a committed karyakarta - he was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata…
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 7, 2026

PM Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma Offer Condolences

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the passing of the veteran leader. PM Narendra Modi described Kabindra Purkayastha as a dedicated servant of the people who worked tirelessly for Assam’s development. "His commitment to serving society and contribution towards Assam's progress will always be remembered. He played a vital role in strengthening the BJP across the state," his post read. Suresh Kalmadi Dies: Congress Leader and Ex-Union Minister Passes Away in Maharashtra’s Pune After Brief Illness.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Kabindra Purkayastha was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and helped it grow as Assam's preferred political party.

Educational and Social Contributions of Kabindra Purkayastha

Beyond politics, Purkayastha was an academic and social worker. He held a Master’s degree from Gauhati University and was a vocal advocate for the rights of persecuted minorities. In late 2024, he was awarded an honorary doctorate for his lifelong contribution to social life in the Northeast. He remained active in public discourse well into his 90s, often advising the party leadership on regional issues and the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a cause he championed for decades.

