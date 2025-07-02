New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Against the backdrop of recent shipping disasters, the Directorate General of Shipping has proposed to make it mandatory for all Indian ports, whether major or non-major, handling 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) or more of cargo annually to designate at least one tug or towing vessel for emergency response.

India has witnessed serious maritime incidents along its coastline that exposed vulnerabilities in the current emergency response framework.

The sinking of container ship MSC ELSA 3 in May 2025 and major fire and explosion of container ship WAN HAI 503 in June 2025, off the coast of Kerala, led to falling of several containers in waters and the release of hazardous cargo and significant environmental risk.

"In view of the challenges and urgent need enumerated above and to meet the requirements of Central/State/District/Port Disaster Management, the Directorate General of Shipping hereby mandates that all Indian ports—whether Major or Non-major, Public or Private—handling 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) or more of cargo annually and/or maintaining a fleet of two or more tugs for port operations shall designate at least one tug for emergency response," India's maritime regulator said in a draft notice issued for stakeholder consultation.

The designated tug must have sea-going capabilities and be appropriately equipped for emergency duties including firefighting, towing, and pollution response.

The draft notice said incidents of fire, machinery failure, grounding, etc., occurred around the Indian Coast, year after year, especially during the monsoon months have demonstrated the need for the urgent deployment of Tugs for towing and other functions such as Fire Fighting, supply of resources etc to the accident site toprovide timely assistance to the Indian Coast guard and Navy being the first responders India's expanding maritime trade has brought about increased vessel traffic, higher cargo volumes, and elevated navigational risks along its extensive coastline.

Despite this growth, the availability of maritime salvage and emergency towing capabilities in Ports around the Indian coast remains limited.

Currently, the Directorate General of Shipping, in agreement with Mumbai Port Authority and Chennai Port Authority has positioned two Seagoing Emergency Towing Vessels (ETVs) one each based at Mumbai and Chennai.

Normally such ETVs are deployed as Harbour Tugs throughout the year and perform the day-to-day functions of berthing/unberthing etc.

In emergency situations, the Directorate orders deployment of ETVs to the incident site which perform the duties as per the instructions of the On-Scene Commander, Indian Coast Guard.

