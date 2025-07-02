An autopsy has been performed on 42-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala's body, and the opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, a police official said. As the cause of death is not yet clear, the Mumbai police have registered an accidental death report (ADR), he said. The police received the information about her death at 1 am (Saturday), the official said. The body was sent to the civic-run Cooper hospital for post-mortem, he said. “The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play,” the official said. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

What Happened to Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, on Friday night. “She was brought to the hospital around 11:15 PM (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source said. After being informed about her death, a mobile forensic unit and a police team reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said. ‘Stop Covering Funerals Like Red Carpet Events’: Amitabh Bachchan’s PR Parag Desai Slams Media for Insensitive Coverage of Celebrity Deaths, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts.

Shefali Jariwala - 'Kaanta Laga ' Girl

Shefali Jariwala was best known for her iconic single “Kaanta Laga”. She gained popularity through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13. The actress rose to prominence in 2002 with the massive popularity of "Kaanta Laga", a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi.