New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The government of India has relaxed the rules for the import of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake which is going to benefit the farmers, poultry farmers and fishermen in a big way.

Application of provision in import policy has now been relaxed to allow imports of 12 lakh metric tons of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake from Nhava Sheva port, Mumbai and LCS Petrapole port of West Bengal till October 31.

The said relaxation comes after clarification and prior permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that "Since soya de-oiled and crushed (DOC) cake does not contain any living modified organism, this Ministry has no concerns and no objection for import of soya cakes from an environmental angle".

Further, in order to ensure the import quantity of 12 lakh Metric tons is not breached, strict monitoring will be carried out by CBIC through the customs authorities at respective ports.

This decision will positively impact farmers, poultry farmers, and fishermen. (ANI)

