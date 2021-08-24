Vijayawada, August 24: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old boy was sodomised by an unidentified miscreant in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Reports inform that the incident took place in the Kondapalli village under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits on Sunday when the boy went out to play. The incident came to light on Monday after family members lodged a complaint with the police. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

The TOI report quotes circle inspector K Sridhar saying that the incident happened around 2 pm on Sunday. The official further added saying that an unidentified miscreant lured him on the pretext of buying him snacks and then took him to an isolated field. The man allegedly sodomised him. The report informs that the kid had fainted and later returned home after becoming conscious.

The report states that the parents of the kid noticed blood oozing out of his anus while giving him a bath. That is when the incident came to light. The incident took a horrible turn after they found small stones stuffed inside his rectum along with chillies. Soon after, they reported the incident to the cops following which a probe was launched into the matter.

