Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the government schemes are not just "votebank", but they are a medium for the society to achieve "self-reliance".

"Society must participate equally and move ahead of the government to achieve 'self-reliance'," he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Rapes 58-Year-Old Woman, Murders Her by Gagging and Hitting Her Brutally in Rewa.

"The public, and particularly the youth must be aware of what the government is planning for them. A society can progress and achieve self-reliance only when it becomes a participant and moves ahead of the government," Adityanath said.

He was participating in the "Bhoomi Pujan" of a hostel run by Bhaurao Deoras Sewa Nyas here.

Also Read | Fuel Prices to Reduce in Kerala As Pinarayi Vijayan Government Likely To Halve Cess on Petrol and Diesel by Rs 1.

"The schemes are not only a vote bank but are medium for the society to achieve self reliance," he said.

The CM urged the educational institutions to ensure that the students are made aware of the various central and state government schemes and initiatives for them to avail maximum benefit.

"There are immense possibilities for startups in the agriculture sector in UP, we have to prepare the youth. MSME has the largest base in UP, our government's little encouragement to UP's exports has resulted in an annual export of Rs 1.60 lakh crores taking place today," he said.

"The fourth phase of PM Skill Mission is about to start, we have to prepare our youth for this. It is necessary to make all the plans a part of the curriculum so that after getting their degree the youth do not have to wander anymore," he added.

Highlighting the efforts of the state government towards bringing gender equality in the state, Adityanath said, "Kanya Sumangala Yojana is not only curbing female foeticide but through a provision of Rs 15,000 as a package from the government level is enabling the daughters to achieve their dreams and fulfil all their essential needs."

Schemes like Mission Indradhanush are eliminating gender bias by ensuring that the girl child gets proper healthcare, he said.

Under Abhyudaya scheme free coaching is given to the aspiring youths of the state both through physical and virtual means.

About 43 candidates qualified in the UP Public Service Commission through the Abhyudaya coaching and got selected, he said.

"We are also making efforts to make youth technologically advanced through the provision of two crore tablets and smartphones," he said. Stating that when society also moves forward with discipline along with the government, the results are inspiring and always positive, CM said, "Dr. Bhaurao Deoras ji, lived in Lucknow and actively contributed to the freedom movement of the country as a youth and citizen. He worked for the society which still inspires."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)