New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Naga People's Front (NPF) MP Lorho S Pfoze on Monday demanded that the government seriously address the issues related to ethnic-strife hit Manipur.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha, Pfoze expressed regret that the address had no reference to the violence in Manipur.

More than 180 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May last year after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

TMC's Pratima Mondal also raised in the Lok Sabha the absence of the Manipur issue from the president's address.

Pfoze said the government must in all seriousness address the issues leading to violence in the state. "Violence must stop. Rule of law must return. Peace must return. Make Manipur vibrant again," he said.

BRS' Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the amount under the PM KISAN scheme should be raised from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 10,000 per year. Everyone should work together to make India a developed nation by 2047, he said.

N K Premchandran of the RSP said the president gave a political speech which was deeply disappointing.

The president made no mention of atrocities against minorities and problems being faced by the working class, he said. PTI DP CS

