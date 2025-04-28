New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The government has written a formal letter to the BBC, conveying India's strong sentiments on its Pahalgam terror attack reportage and terming terrorists 'militants', officials said.

In a communication to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed the country's strong sentiments regarding their reporting on the terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on terming terrorists as militants. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)