New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday said plans are underway to skill, re-skill and up-skill three lakh migrant workers from 116 districts identified across the country.

The minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said his department has linked the skilling aspect to the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan launched earlier.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch ‘Jan Andolan’ Campaign for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour Tomorrow.

It will provide short-term training and recognition of prior learning to 1.5 lakh migrant workers each, from 116 districts in states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Preparations are complete in this regard. We will skill migrants who are unskilled, re-skill those having skill gaps and up-skill those who want to develop further skills," Pandey said.

Also Read | Doctors of Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Protest Over Non-Payment of Salaries.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of industry chamber PHDCCI via video conference.

The main motto behind all these initiatives is to develop capabilities and make India 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant in various spheres, said the minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in June launched the employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during the coronavirus-induced lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas.

The Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan, with an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore, will be implemented on mission mode in 125 days in 116 districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)