New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is working towards smooth coordination between states, hospitals and suppliers of oxygen and vaccines to give relief to people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Provision of oxygen, vaccines and their logistics to people affected by coronavirus is being ensured, given the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Sitharaman said while speaking at the virtual session organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

She mentioned that the government is reviewing and monitoring the situation regularly and working arduously for better coordination between states, hospitals and suppliers of oxygen and vaccines to match the demand and supply in the country.

The Finance Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors and vaccine manufacturers.

"The import of vaccines, certified by international bodies, has been allowed in India; support is being extended to manufacturers by the Centre by way giving advances and vaccination drive against coronavirus has been allowed for people aged 18 years and above from May 1" she added.

Sitharaman said a slew of announcements have been made in regard to the drug Remdesivir and custom duty has been waived and quantity for export has been held back for use in the country considering the requirement of Remdesivir injection.

"These announcements are expected to increase the availability of the injection. For oxygen supply, the government is identifying idle manufacturing capacities to match the demand and supply in the country," said the Finance Minister.

She emphasised that the way forward to tackle the current situation is through micro containment zones so that life and livelihood can be protected. (ANI)

