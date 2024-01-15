New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath and the government is working on a well-planned strategy to not only eliminate terrorists but also destroy the "separatist ecosystem" in the Union territory, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Sinha further said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was generally normal and on the path of progress, with the government taking various measures since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The recent terror incidents in the Union territory were just efforts by the anti-India forces backed by Pakistan to start a discussion all over the world to claim that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is still not normal, he added.

Sinha was addressing an event here organised by the Bharat Prakashan, which publishes the Organiser and Panchjanya magazines inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's line of thinking.

"Today, there is no sound of bullets in Jammu and Kashmir. There is only clamour of progress there. Terrorism is taking its last breath," Sinha said at the event.

Replying to questions later, the Jammu and Kashmir LG said the separatist ecosystem has been hit hard and rooting them "completely" out was the only measure left.

"We will have to completely root them out in the coming days," he added.

"It's true that a few incidents have happened with the neighbouring country making all-out efforts. But today, I can tell you that work is being done under a well-planned strategy to completely finish the entire ecosystem (of separatists and terrorists)," Sinha asserted.

Sinha said that efforts were being made to restore "permanent peace".

"Success has been achieved to a great extent in this direction," he asserted and hoped that the government would continue achieving success as per the "expectations and aspirations" of the people of the country.

