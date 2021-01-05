Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) As many as 2,798 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming elections to 130 Gram Panchayat seats in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, an official release said on Tuesday.

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. Counting of votes will be taken up on January 18.

"Out of the 3,120 nominations filed, 322 candidates withdrew on Tuesday, leaving 2,798 candidates in the fray for 130 gram panchayat seats in Nagpur district," the release said.

