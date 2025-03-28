Grant of Rs 25 crore 44 lakh distributed in accounts of 560 cowsheds by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): A grant of Rs 25 crore and 44 lakh under the Desi Govansh Pariposhan Yojana was deposited in the accounts of 560 cowsheds in the state online by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, as per a release.

The grant is for three months --January, February and March. Under the grant scheme of Rs 50 per cow per day for the maintenance of indigenous cows kept in cowsheds, in the first phase, a grant of Rs 25 crore and 45 lakh was distributed to the beneficiary cowsheds through the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission for more than 56 thousand cows in the state.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the State Cow Service Commission for this work of the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission.

Conservation of indigenous cattle is the need of the hour, and conservation of indigenous cattle will help in accelerating rural development, the CM said.

The members, officers and employees of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog are making efforts to provide the benefits of this scheme to the majority of cowsheds in the state.

Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde congratulated the commission for this work and commended the ongoing work of conservation of indigenous cattle through the Goseva Aayog to promote indigenous cattle conservation. She has said that this will protect and conserve indigenous cattle.

The productivity of indigenous cows is low. Therefore, raising them is not commercially profitable.

Also, raising unproductive cows is not profitable for livestock farmers. Such fodder is kept in cowsheds. To make such cowsheds financially viable, a cow nutrition scheme of Rs 50 per day has been started for cows in cowsheds registered with the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog.

The scheme has been a relief to hundreds of cowsheds in the state, and 560 cowsheds have been directly benefited so far, said Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada.

Commission Chairman Mundada, State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, members of the Commission and other dignitaries were present on the occasion of online grant distribution.

A daily subsidy will be paid for the maintenance of indigenous cows registered on the Bharat Pashudhan System in cowsheds registered with the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission. Amount of subsidy of Rs 50 per day per indigenous cow.

Goshalas, Gosadans, Panjarpol and Gorakshan Sansthas registered with the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission are eligible for the subsidy.

The institution should have at least three years of experience in cow husbandry. The cowshed must have at least 50 cows. Ear tagging of the bovine livestock in the institution is mandatory.

Ear-tagged bovine livestock are eligible for the subsidy. The institution must have an account in a nationalized bank. (ANI)

