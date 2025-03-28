New Delhi, March 28: Amid a row over alleged discovery of cash from his official residence here, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court was on Friday transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court, according to a government notification. ‘Premature’: Supreme Court Rejects Plea for FIR Over Cash Discovery Incident at Delhi High Court’s Judge Yashwant Varma Official Home.

The Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his transfer. Recommending his transfer earlier this week, the Supreme Court Collegium had asserted the move was separate from an in-house probe being ordered over the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Varma's home after a fire incident on the night of Holi.