Kolar (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that the central government is doing great injustice to Karnataka as far as devolution of taxes between the Centre and the state is concerned.

"In Karnataka, in 2023-24, we all gave Rs 4 lakh 30 thousand crores as taxes from various tax systems. But we are getting only Rs 55 thousand crores. Is it not an injust to Karnataka? That is what we are requesting. There is great injustice to Karnataka so far as devolution of taxes is concerned. Please set right this injustice and deliver justice to Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Responding to allegation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that the Karnataka government id demanding more share of funds from the pool of taxes, the Chief Minister suggested the Central government for an open debate on the issue.

"Let them come to the same platform. Let us argue. Place the facts and figures before the people. Let the people understand who is telling lies and who is telling the truth," he said.

Siddaramaiah even attacked the MPs from his state for not speaking to the Prime Minister on the issue saying that they are afraid of PM Modi.

"Our MPs from Karnataka, other than DK Suresh have not opened their mouth in the Parliament or outside the Parliament before PM Modi. They are afraid of Narendra Modi," the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah underlined that the methodology of tax devolution between the Centre and the state is not as per the provisions of the Constitution.

"Tax devolution is not reasonable. It is not according to the provisions of the Constitution," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the water shortage faced by the state, Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka is spending money from its own treasury without the assistance from the Centre.

"It is a fact that Karnataka is facing severe water crisis. Government of India is not helping. They have not given a single Rupee so far as compensation. We are spending money from our treasury. Rs 650 crores have been spent towards drought. We have given upto Rs 2000 for every farmers family, up to 34 lakh farming community," the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah even pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission has recommended that the central government should be alloting funds under the National Disaster Response Fund to drought affected states.

"It is not that BJP government has to give money from its pocket. It is recommended by 15th Finance Commission that they have to provide NDRF Fund to drought affected states. Not only Karnataka, for other states also which are facing drought," he said.

On the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the central government, Siddaramaiah questioned the targeted raids on only Congress leaders.

"Income Tax, ED, CBI comes under Government of India. Why are they conducting raids only on Congress leaders? Why not the BJP leaders? Is it not hate politics? They are creating fear in the minds of the leaders...Many leaders are afraid of the Government of India," the Chief Minister said.

On the BJP's protest against the state government over the murder incident in Hubli in which the daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College, the Chief Minister said that he has directed the police to take action on the culprit as per law.

"I condemned the incident yesterday. I told police to investigate the case seriously and to see that the culprit is punished. As per law the culprit has to be punished," he said.

Attacking the BJP for using the murder incident for political advantage, Siddaramaiah said, "Political parties should not take advantage of these issues. BJP is known for it. They are taking these issues for politcal gains."

Karnataka's 28 seats will be contested in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress and JD-S alliance suffered a significant defeat, with the BJP securing a record 25 seats.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

