Ranchi, April 21: Calling Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal "viranganas"(brave women), Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that when BJP speaks about corruption it seems like "Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are speaking about non-violence."

Addressing the INDIA bloc rally in Jharkhand, Sanjay Singh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi's washing powder cleans all corruption. Arvind Kejriwal in Jail: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Accuses Authorities of Preferential Treatment, Says Delhi CM Is Treated Like ‘Like a Terrorist’ in Tihar Jail (Watch Video).

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Attacks BJP

Watch: ''When BJP and Narendra Modi talk about corruption, it seems like Osama bin Laden and dacoit Gabbar Singh preaching about nonviolence," says AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the INDI Alliance rally in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/g2ljg47Xef — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2024

"Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, and Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he (PM Modi) and BJP speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruption. Their slogan is 'Jo jitna bada bhrashtachari, wo utna bada padadhikari," Sanjay Singh said. He further alleged that the INDIA bloc would work for India and PM Modi would work for Adani.

"INDIA alliance will work for India and Modi ji will work for Adani...BJP mislead people by giving slogans like '400 paar', '200 paar' in Bengal, '35 paar' in Delhi, '65 paar' in Jharkhand...'400 paar' slogan is farzi. This time you should tell them 'Tadi paar, tadi paar'," he said. Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Meets Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal After Coming Out of Prison (Watch Video).

Sanjay Singh further asserted that he, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are not scared of Prime Minister Modi. "Two Viranganas are sitting here - Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal. When they can come out, we should also come out. The people who congregated here want to give a message to defeat PM Modi. I was in jail for 6 months, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, and Hemant Soren is in jail. We are not scared. Adivasis threw Britishers out," he said.

INDIA bloc leaders, Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Kalpana Soren attended a rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Two empty chairs, one each for jailed Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, were kept on stage.

Earlier, a similar INDIA bloc rally was also held in the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, where several opposition leaders joined hands to make a call for "saving democracy" in the country. Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor yesterday regarding the health status of Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year.

According to the report, Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities. Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved order on a plea moved by Kejriwal seeking direction from Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal until April 23. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.