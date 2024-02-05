New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there is great potential in the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between India and Suriname in fields such as health, ayurveda, digital technologies, education and tourism.

Welcoming a parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Suriname, which had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said India-Suriname relations are characterised by warmth and friendship, and based on excellent people-to-people contacts, "linkages in our cultures and traditions as well as commonalities in our approach to issues of global importance".

Murmu said there is great potential in the bilateral trade and economic cooperation between India and Suriname, including in the fields of health, ayurveda, agriculture, renewable energy, digital technologies, education, culture and tourism, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

The president added that parliamentary exchanges are important as they provide an opportunity for interaction between "our two democracies".

She expressed confidence that during this visit, members of the delegation would learn more about the strong and vibrant democratic systems of India.

The delegation was led by Marinus Bee, the Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname.

Murmu noted that 2023 was very important in terms of high-level exchanges between the two countries, beginning with the visit of President Chandrikapersad Santokhi to India in January last year on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, followed by her own state visit to Suriname in June last year. This was Murmu's first visit abroad after taking office as the president.

She recalled fondly her participation in the special commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, and the warm welcome that was extended by the government and people of Suriname, the statement said.

