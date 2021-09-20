Noida, Sep 20 (PTI) As many as 1,000 new signages in the same colour, style and format will come up across Greater Noida in order to help people find their destinations easily and make the city look beautiful, officials said on Monday.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said a tender has been floated for this job estimated to cost Rs 4.50 crore and the work on this will begin in a month, he said adding it would be completed in six months.

“There are several places in Greater Noida where lack of signages causes difficulty to commuters in reaching their destination.

“Also, the signages at various places are in different colours, formats and styles, which looks odd. Hence, we have decided to install more signages in same style and colour format of green background,” GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said.

“The GNIDA's project department has taken approval for this and tenders have been floated for installation of 1,000 new signages at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The contractor, among other conditions, will have to maintain the signages for a period of five years,” Bhooshan said.

The GNIDA has also decided that commercial establishments will have to get their signages installed through them instead of doing it on their own so as to maintain uniformity across the city.

“A policy has been prepared by the state government for the installation of sign boards, under which one can contact the project department of the authority to get the sign board installed.

“Now any commercial institution, whether it is an educational institution or a company or a society, all will have to get the sign boards fixed by the authority,” Bhooshan said.

“The authority has selected a contractor for this work who will put up their sign board. Although the cost of its installation will be borne by the institute itself, but the design and size will be decide by the authority. The institutes will decide the location as per their requirement,” he added.

