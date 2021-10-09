New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday met Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and said that the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark will further strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the president also noted that India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties, according to an official statement.

Also Read | John Lajara, Continues To Redefine Industry Expectations From Downtown New York.

Danish public and private sectors are already actively involved in several states in India, taking forward key national missions such as Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Smart Cities, Digital India, Startup India, Clean India and Clean Ganga, etc., he said.

Frederiksen called on Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Samyukt Kisan Morcha Puts Forward 5 Demands Before Union Govt; Farmers To Hold Rail Roko on October 18, Mahapanchayat on 26.

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark is the first head of a government that the President has received since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Welcoming Frederiksen, Kovind said that India and Denmark are long-standing friends and the warm and friendly ties between the two countries are rooted in history as well as shared values and aspiration.

"The recently launched Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark will make our relationship even stronger," the statement quoted Kovind as saying.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change, and science and technology.

Kovind also extended an invitation to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II, to visit India next year, which would coincide with the momentous occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign and 75 years of India's independence, the statement said.

He said that the Queen's visit to India in 1963 as Crown Princess is still warmly recalled in the country.

"The President thanked Her Excellency and the Government and people of Denmark for their solidarity during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)