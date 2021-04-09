Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday after a hand grenade was recovered from his house in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Safdar Ali, who is a brother of Pakistan-based terrorist Mohammad Amin, has been arrested, they said.

He is a labourer by profession and a resident of Kathawa village of the district's Thathri area, the officials said.

Ali was called to the local police station for questioning after information about the grenade was received, they said

The officials said that a case has been registered under the Arms Act and further investigation is on.

