New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Stories of valour in Indian history "misrepresented" by colonial thinking will be corrected, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

While inaugurating a photo exhibition on "Monuments of Victory & Valour" at National Monuments Authority in New Delhi, he said the "youth should be aware of the sacrifices made by people in the course of history”.

"Our history is replete with stories of valour and bravery that have either not seen the light of the day or have been grossly misrepresented by colonial thinking. These gross misrepresentations in our nation's history will be corrected," he said.

The minister also said that while large parts of India was celebrating Independence Day on August 15, 1947, "the Nizam region had to wait another 1 year, 1 month and 1 day till September 17th, 1948 when it was liberated by (then Union Home Minister) Sardar Patel”.

“The Nizam's Razakar Army went about looting villages and molesting women and shot at people who tried to hoist the national flag, but this story has been suppressed and is hardly spoken about. These stories will also be brought to light now,” Reddy added.

The minister also highlighted the importance of involving people in the programmes of the government and said “cultural programmes should be organised but people should also be involved in them.”

The exhibition on "Monuments of Victory & Valour" has been put up at the National Monuments Authority as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

