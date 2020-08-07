Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 68,885 on Friday with 1,074 new patients being reported since previous evening, the state health department said.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll in the state due to the pandemic to 2,606, it said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 278 New COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

But in good news, the number of patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery was more than fresh cases. 1,370 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total of recovered patients to 51,692.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 68,885, new cases 1,074, deaths 2,606, discharged 51,692, active cases 14,587 and people tested so far 9,30,373.

Also Read | Baby Elephant Found Dead Under Achankovil Bridge in Kerala's Pathanamthitta District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)