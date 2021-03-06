Gandhinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) After the BJP's victories in the civic corporation and local bodies polls held recently in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said 90 per cent of the state's geographical area was now represented by the party.

Speaking in the Assembly on the motion of thanks for Governor Acharya Devvrat's address, the CM said the Congress had lost its mental balance after being thrashed by the electorate in the polls.

"People have put their trust in us and made us victorious from panchayat to Parliament. For the first time in 61 years, the BJP won 90 per cent seats in the local bodies polls. We won all the six municipal corporations, 75 out of 81 municipalities, all 31 district panchayats and 196 out of 231 taluka panchayats," he said.

With the latest victory, BJP now has "100 per cent MPs in Lok Sabha, 100 per cent district panchayats, 100 per cent municipal corporations, 93 per cent municipalities, 86 per cent taluka panchayats and 61 per cent MLAs (111 out of 182)", he said in the House.

"The BJP now represents 90 per cent of the total geographical area of Gujarat. In another words, people living in 164 out of 182 Assembly seats have put their trust in the BJP. The Congress has lost its mental balance after being thrashed by the people with their votes," the CM said.

He said such support was due to over 1,700 pro-people decisions taken by his government in the last five years, including purchase of 32 lakh tonnes of agri produce worth Rs 17,000 crore on MSP in four years, construction of 81 overbridges, building 41 model residential schools for tribal students and helping 11 lakh youths get jobs through job fairs in the last four years.

Some of the major projects he highlighted included the upcoming mega renewable energy part in Kutch, the recently launched seaplane service and Girnar ropeway, desalination plants and the upcoming Dholera smart city.

