Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 case tally rose by 285 on Tuesday to reach 2,62,123, a health official said.

The state reported only one death due to the pandemic while 422 patients recovered during the day, he said.

The death toll in the state now stands at 4,389 and the recovery count is 2,54,531, which is 97.10 per cent of the caseload, he added.

Vadodara district led with 86 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 61, Surat with 37 and Rajkot with 31, while Junagadh reported 10 new cases, Anand and Gandhinagar eight each, Jamnagar and Gir Somnath six each, Amreli and Banaskantha four each, and Kutch, Morbi and Narmada three each.

The state now has 3,203 active cases, including 29 patients who are on ventilator support, the official said.

As many as 40,550 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of vaccinated persons in the state to 3,92,454.

In theUnion Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, no new coronavirus cases or recoveries were reported on Tuesday, leaving the caseload and recovery count unchanged at 3,370 and 3,363.

The UT has witnessed two deaths so far and has five active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,62,123, new cases 285, death toll 4,389, discharged 2,54,531, active cases 3,203, people tested so far - figures not released.

