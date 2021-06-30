Ahmedabad, Jun 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and three casualties that took the tally of infections to 8,23,523 and the toll to 10,059, an official from the state health department said.

The daily count of infections remained below the 100-mark for the third consecutive day, after falling to the level for the first time since April last year.

At least 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 8,10,451, the official said.

With the recovery rate at 98.41 per cent, the state currently has 3,013 active cases, of which nine patients are on ventilators, he said.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 18 new cases, followed by Surat with 16, Vadodara with 13 and Rajkot, Anand, and Narmada with four infections each, the official said, adding that Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Devbhumi Dwarka reported one death each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries that took the tally in the region to 10,532.

There are 44 active cases in the region, which has reported four deaths so far, it was stated.

Meanwhile, 2,84,125 people received the COVID-19 vaccine jab during the day, taking the total number of doses administered in Gujarat so far to 2,56,77,991, it was stated.

According to the department, the state's 2.61 crore population, or 41 per cent of the eligible population of 4.93 crore, have received their first dose of vaccine till Wednesday.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,23,523, new cases 90, death toll 10,059, discharged 8,10,451, active cases 3,013, people tested so far - figures not released.

