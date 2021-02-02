Ahmedabad, Feb 2 (PTI) Three workers died after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical processing unit in Gujarat's Mehsana district, the police said on Tuesday.

The workers were transferring liquid sodium bromide into a tank on Monday evening when the incident took place, the police said.

Langhnaj police in the district on Tuesday registered an FIR against factory owner Ravi Patel and his business partner Mitul Mistry under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence), said police sub-inspector S D Ratda.

The deceased were identified as Ramsingh Rajput, Uttam Gavariya and Pukhraj Taank, all between ages of 25 to 30 years.

The chemical unit is located near Mandaalivillage in Mehsana district.

Owner Ravi Patel also inhaled the toxic gas and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mehsana.

"When the three workers were transferring sodium bromide from a tanker into the factory's storage tank, toxic fumes started emerging due to a chemical reaction. The workers were unaware that some other chemical was already there at the bottom of the tank when sodium bromide was poured in," said inspector Ratda.

Patel who was supervising the transfer too fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital along with the workers.

"Doctors could not save the three workers as their lungs were fatally damaged by the fumes. Patel is under treatment. The other accused is yet to be arrested," the officer said.

