Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 10 (ANI): The three-day event of the Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 commenced at Gujarat's Ambaji in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, said a statement from Gujarat CMO.

During the commencement, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Maa Amba and flagged off the Palkhi Yatra and Ghanti Yatra, marking the start of the grand religious event.

The Chief Minister offered prayers to Maa Amba and performed a puja, seeking blessings for the well-being of Gujarat and also received the blessings of Bhattji Maharaj. The Chief Minister also performed rituals and offered prayers at the temple within the Shakti Peeth Complex.

The three-day event is being held at the sacred pilgrimage site and Aadya Shakti Peeth Ambaji, jointly organised by the Gujarat Government, Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, and Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust.

Chief Minister Patel also inaugurated the newly constructed Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya building in Ambaji, developed at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Patel also toured the facility, and students recited Vedic mantras.

The Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust funded the construction of this institution, which includes state-of-the-art facilities and a hostel that can accommodate around 150 students.

The new infrastructure includes a parking area, a multi-purpose hall, ten classrooms, 49 hostel rooms, a library, a prayer hall, a dining area, a computer lab, and a dedicated Yagna Shala.

The Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, managed by the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust since 1962, offers courses in Karmakand, Jyotish, Vedas, Puranas, Dharma Shastra, and Upanishads. The college's library contains 5,107 books on Sanskrit literature.

Addressing the gathering, Patel stated that while the Mahakumbh is being held at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, lakhs of devotees are immersing themselves in the devotion of Maa Amba during the Parikrama Mahotsav.

He noted that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a devoted worshipper of Jagadamba, this grand religious mahotsav has emerged as a global centre of faith and attraction and mentioned that Ambaji Dham is home to 51 Shakti Peeths spread across different locations.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned creating a way for devotees to experience the divine presence of all these sacred sites in one place. This vision has now become a reality, enabling devotees who may not be able to visit all 51 Shakti Peeths across the country in their lifetime to fulfil their faith by seeking blessings at the replicas established in Ambaji, aligning with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," Patel said as per the statement from the Gujarat CMO.

The Chief Minister also noted improvements in connectivity to Ambaji, mentioning the Ambaji-Taranga Rail Project initiated by Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, the Ambaji Development Project and the development of the Ambaji Corridor in two phases at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore are aimed at providing better facilities for pilgrims and boosting tourism in the region.

Patel also distributed various assistance benefits to Divyang beneficiaries at the DK Trivedi Bhavan in Ambaji, including motorised tricycles, wheelchairs, smartphones, hearing aids, and cheques under the Divyang Lagna Sahay Yojana and also distributed Divyang identity cards under the Mafat Musafari Yojana for ST buses, approval orders for Sant Surdas Yojana, assistance schemes for Mano Divyangs, and disability certificates.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that government welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

"The government is committed to achieving 100 per cent implementation of these schemes so that no eligible individual is deprived of benefits. With the vision of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, the Prime Minister has prioritised the inclusion of every needy beneficiary. To empower divyang, both the central and state governments have introduced various initiatives, including Unique Disability ID Card, medical check-ups, and free travel passes for state transport (ST) buses. Additionally, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has replaced terms like "viklang" (disabled) and 'Apang' with "'Divyangjan" to instill dignity and self-respect among differently-abled citizens. Furthermore, programs like Divyang Kaushalya Rozgar Seva Setu have been implemented to enhance self-reliance among Divyangjans. The government also provides loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh to support their financial independence," the statement added.

Patel mentioned that over 618 Divyangs in Banaskantha have received assistance worth more than Rs 6 crore, helping them become self-sufficient. He congratulated the district administration for its efforts, encouraging other districts to follow their example.

The Banaskantha district administration has been organizing special Divyang Seva Setu programs to provide on-the-spot benefits to Divyangs. Under the Government of India's ADIP scheme, 1,167 beneficiaries in Banaskantha have received 2,052 assistive devices worth Rs 261 lakh. Additionally, 705 beneficiaries have received cheques, approval orders, and bus passes under various state government schemes, and 628 individuals have received disability certificates. About 2,500 beneficiaries have been provided assistance, and 18,712 beneficiaries in the district benefit from free travel through the bus pass scheme.

The Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025, held at the sacred pilgrimage site of Ambaji, has been meticulously planned to ensure that the lakhs of devotees visiting can experience the darshan of all 51 Shakti Peeths at one place.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including MLAs Aniket Thakar, Mavjibhai Desai, and Keshaji Chauhan; former MP Parbatbhai Patel; former Union Minister Haribhai Chaudhary; Secretary Rajendra Kumar; Member Secretary Ramesh Merja; District Collector Mihir Patel; District Development Officer MJ Dave; District Police Chief Akshayraj Makwana; along with Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya Acharya Himmatlal Dave, students, and a large number of devotees. (ANI)

