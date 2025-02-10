Pune, February 10: In a government-run hostel in Pimpri Chinchwad, a simple pizza order led to unexpected consequences for four students. The hostel, operated by Maharashtra’s social justice and special assistance department, issued a suspension notice on January 6 after a pizza box was found in one of the rooms. Authorities warned the students that if they did not reveal who had placed the order within two days, they could all face a one-month suspension.

Among the four, a first-year BSc student claimed she had nothing to do with the order but still found herself under scrutiny. Speaking to TOI, she shared that hostel authorities even contacted her mother in Dharashiv, asking her to travel to Pune. Feeling unfairly targeted, she ultimately decided to leave on February 8 and move in with her relatives. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

Hostel in-charge Meenakshi Narhare clarified that the notice was merely a warning to ensure students followed regulations. She noted that the other three students continued staying at the hostel despite the deadline passing. “Bringing food from outside is prohibited to prevent cases of food poisoning and ensure safety,” she stated. Pune Shocker: Woman Strangles 2 Sleeping Kids to Death Before Assaulting Husband With Sharp Weapon Over Marital Dispute in Daund, Arrested.

Though the suspension was not enforced, the incident has sparked discussions about the strict rules imposed on hostel residents.