Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,515 new coronavirus positivecases since March, taking the total count of infections to 1,95,917, the state health department said.

The state had earlier recorded its highest single-day rise of 1,442 cases on September 25. The tally of cases decreased gradually since then, falling below 900, before going up again.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll rose by nine to 3,846 during the day, the department said.

At the same time, a total of 1,271 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 1,78,786, the department said in a release.

With the fresh surge in cases, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate has come down to 91.26 per cent.

A total of 70,388 tests for detection of coronavirus were conducted in the state in a single day, taking the number to 71,71,445 so far at the rate of 1,082.9 tests per day per million population, the department said.

