Mumbai, November 21: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while responding to the row which erupted over the name of Mumbai's renowned Karachi Sweets shop, said he is a believer of "Akhand Bharat". The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader went on to add that "one day Karachi will be a part of India". Shiv Sena Leader Nitin Nandgaonkar Asks Bandra’s Karachi Sweets Owner to Change Shop Name, Video Goes Viral.

The remarks of Fadnavis came amidst the row which erupted in Mumbai, earlier this week, after a Shiv Sena member demanded the owners of Karachi Sweets shop to rename the outlet. Following his demand, the shop owner had masked the board of Karachi Sweets for a day.

Watch Video of Fadnavis' Remark on Karachi Sweets Row

“We believe in Akhand-Bharat and one day Karachi will be part of Bharat” says Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ji while taking a jibe at Shiv Sena after one of their leader bullied the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai and told him to rename his shop in Marathi. pic.twitter.com/hfdsS3gEVj — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) November 21, 2020

The Shiv Sena leadership has sidelined itself away from the issue. Party MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the Sena does not concur with the demand to rename Karachi Sweets. The shop exists for the last seven decades, and should not be associated with Pakistan, he said.

"Karachi Bakery and Karachi Sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena's official stance," Raut had said.

