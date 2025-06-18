Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's (EC) tender process for webcasting services for the upcoming Kaliaganj bypoll in West Bengal on June 19.

Senior TMC leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed a Gujarat-based company was awarded the tender in a non-transparent manner, not just for the bypoll but also for the entire 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

"This proves that the tender process was not transparent," she told a press meet here.

TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim, raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, questioned why local startups from Bengal were overlooked despite submitting bids.

Speaking to reporters later, Hakim demanded an explanation from the Chief Electoral Officer's office, accusing it of misusing taxpayer money.

In a letter to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner, the TMC said, "The noble intention of webcasting - a critical measure to ensure continuous live streaming of polling activities both inside and outside the booths - appears to have been marred by procedural anomalies and restrictive conditions."

"It is reliably learnt that the tender for Kaliganj appears to be unduly restrictive and contrary to the spirit of open competition. As a result, only three agencies could qualify. More concerning is the reported selection of an agency from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which quoted a higher financial bid compared to others, and yet it was awarded the contract on the basis of a technical evaluation process that seems to favour a predetermined outcome," the letter said.

"It is disheartening to note that agencies with a proven track record - having successfully delivered webcasting services in previous elections in accordance with EC norms - have been unfairly sidelined. These agencies, which have consistently demonstrated capacity and compliance, appear to have been denied a level playing field to upgrade and adapt to future challenges," the letter said.

Apprehending this might compromise competitive neutrality in future, the letter urges the CEC to "take urgent and appropriate steps to review the entire selection process". PTI SUS

