Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Monday said outcome of the November 3 by-elections to eight seats will prove crucial for the state and the country's future.

In his public message on the eve of the voting on these seats in Gujarat, all won by the Congress in 2017, Paatil praised Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and urged people to make the BJP government stronger.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

"This election will bring a bright future for your future generations. This election will prove crucial for Gujarat and the country's future and for bringing development.

"With the motto of 'Nation First', Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing schemes for overall development of the country," Paatil said in his message.

Also Read | School Fee Issue: Private Schools in Rajasthan Call Indefinite Mass Strike From November 5.

"In Gujarat, the Vijay Rupani-Nitin Patel's government has also announced several schemes for the benefit of farmers, youths and women.

The BJP is committed to the welfare of everyone. Let's extend our support to Modi and Rupani and make them even stronger," said Paatil.

The voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. These seats are: Abdasa, Dhari, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dang, Morbi, Kaprada and Karjan.

These by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)