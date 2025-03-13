Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his best wishes to all the citizens of Gujarat on the occasion of the festival of colours, Holi-Dhuleti Parve, as per a release.

He expressed his best wishes and said that the festival will fill the lives of the people with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and joy.

Also Read | SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

The CM expressed his hope that along with Holika Dahan, demonic powers, evils, social customs and baddies would also be burnt from the society and the colours of happiness and prosperity along with harmony, goodwill and goodwill will spread everywhere.

Further, the CM said that the festival of colours would also become a festival that highlights social harmony.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Students Missing March 15 Hindi Exam Due to Holi Will Get Another Opportunity, Board Announces.

The festival of Holi is celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

In several states, celebrations started with the Holika Dahan, a ritual bonfire that symbolises the victory of devotion and righteousness.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, famous for their grand Holi celebrations, devotees began the traditional rituals, including the famous Lathmar Holi.

Cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi witnessed enthusiastic crowds smearing each other with colors and enjoying festive treats like gujiya and thandai. Authorities have deployed security personnel in major cities to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

PM Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes to citizens, emphasising the festival's role in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote in Hindi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)