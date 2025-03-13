New Delhi, March 13: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024. Along with the results, SSC has also released category and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check their results at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 18,174 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment based on their merit and post preferences. The selected candidates will now undergo a document verification round conducted by the respective user departments. CBSE Board Exams 2025: Hindi Exam Not Postponed, Special Examination for Students Affected by Holi Celebrations on March 15 in Some Regions.

Exam Timeline & Tie-Breaking Criteria

SSC declared the tier 1 results on December 5, 2024, and the tier 2 exam was held on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. In case of a tie, the merit order was determined based on:

Marks in paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Grade II, if applicable. Marks in section 1, paper 1 of tier 2 exam. Date of birth (older candidates given preference). Alphabetical order of names.

Withheld & Rejected Candidates

The commission has withheld the results of 1,267 candidates and rejected/debarred 253 candidates. SSC also clarified that it will not prepare a reserve or waiting list for CGL 2024, and any unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to future exams. UP Police Constable 2025 Result Out: UPPRPB Announces Constable Recruitment Result for 60,244 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to Check SSC CGL Final Result 2024?

Visit ssc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 - Declaration of Final Result’.

A PDF file will open with the result.

Search for your name and download the result for reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.

