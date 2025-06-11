Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will preside over the Khedut Sammelan to be held on Thursday in Bardoli -- the 'Karma Bhumi' of Sardar Saheb -- as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb is being celebrated across the country with various programs embodying the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', according to a release from the CMO.

Also Read | Reels Craze Leads to Domestic Dispute in Hapur: Woman Threatens to Leave Husband After Losing 2 Followers Due to Household Chores; UP Police Step In to Counsel Couple.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, held across various states from May 29 to June 12, is paving the way for making farmers and the agriculture sector truly Atmanirbhar.

The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on 29th May from Odisha. The campaign will now conclude in the presence of the Union Agriculture Minister on Thursday, 12th June, at Bardoli -- the 'Karma Bhumi' of Sardar Saheb -- along with the Khedut Sammelan, the release added.

Also Read | Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Sent to 8-Day Police Custody by Meghalaya Court for Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi During Honeymoon.

Fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for AtmaNirbhar Krishi and AtmaNirbhar Kisan, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan has aimed to bring agricultural technology to villages and create awareness among farmers about the proper use of micro-nutrients and other technologies. Under this campaign, more than 4 lakh farmers across 2,250 rural clusters in 31 districts of Gujarat have been covered.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will e-inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Horticultural Crops in Porbandar district, the Centre of Excellence for Banana and Vegetables in Petlad taluka, and the Primary Processing Centre which has become operational in Kutch, for the benefit of farmers in the state.

Additionally, the e-inauguration of 14 godowns with a total storage capacity of 25,000 metric tonnes and the e-Foundation Stone Laying of the Centre of Excellence for Sugarcane in Bardoli will also be held during the Khedut Sammelan.

The Khedut Sammelan, organised by the State Government's Department of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Cooperation, will take place on Thursday, 12th June, at 10:00 AM at the Sankari BAPS Mandir Complex in Bardoli. Agriculture Minister Shri Raghavji Bhai Patel will also grace the event, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)