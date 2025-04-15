Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a Nagar Yatra in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary on Monday, according to the Gujarat CMO statement.

The Nagar Yatra, organised by Dr. Ambedkar Gaurav Nagar Yatra Mahotsav Samiti in the Rakhial area, was formally commenced by the Chief Minister with a ceremonial flag-off.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, paying homage to the Bharat Ratna awardee and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

As per the CMO statement, the CM received greetings from the people participating in the Nagar Yatra, the youth presenting tableaux, and the children dressed in various costumes. On this occasion, several dignitaries, including City Mayor Smt. Pratibhaben Jain, MLAs Amit Shah and Dinesh Kushwaha, MP Dinesh Makwana, and BJP State Vice President Gordhan Zadafia.

On Monday, while paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel described Babasaheb's life as a lasting source of inspiration marked by perseverance and achievement.

In this context, the Chief Minister further stated that Dr Babasaheb's life had exemplified the significance of diligent study, deep reflection, and social consciousness in securing one's rights.

A programme was organised on the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to offer floral tributes at his statue, attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankarbhai Chaudhary, and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Bhanuben Babariya.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "This year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution--an enduring legacy shaped by Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts making this year's Ambedkar Jayanti even more special occasion."He further added that Babasaheb played a pivotal role in crafting India's Constitution, grounded in equality, justice, and modernity for all sections of society

CM also said that a state-wide campaign to honor Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar would take place from April 14 to April 24. (ANI)

